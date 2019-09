Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Jon Wassink was certainly missed for the end of the 2018 season after going down with injury but on Saturday night, the South Christian alum picked up where he left off. Wassink would throw for 368 yards and five touchdowns in the Broncos' 48-13 rout of Monmouth in week one.

The Broncos will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State in game two of the 2019 campaign.