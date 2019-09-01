2 armed men use gun to rob Zeeland Township 7-Eleven

Posted 1:48 PM, September 1, 2019, by

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two robbers armed with a gun stole cash from a 7-Eleven convenience store Sunday morning.

At 6:32 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the 7-Eleven at 8570 Homestead where the clerk reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

Upon arriving at the scene, the clerk told deputies that two men entered the store with their faces covered, pointed a small handgun at him and demanded money. He said he gave them money from the cash registers, and they left.

A canine unit was able to track the suspects for a short distance before losing the track.

The Holland and Zeeland police departments assisted deputies at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer, at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.