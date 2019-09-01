× 2 armed men use gun to rob Zeeland Township 7-Eleven

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two robbers armed with a gun stole cash from a 7-Eleven convenience store Sunday morning.

At 6:32 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the 7-Eleven at 8570 Homestead where the clerk reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

Upon arriving at the scene, the clerk told deputies that two men entered the store with their faces covered, pointed a small handgun at him and demanded money. He said he gave them money from the cash registers, and they left.

A canine unit was able to track the suspects for a short distance before losing the track.

The Holland and Zeeland police departments assisted deputies at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer, at 1-877-88-SILENT.