HopCat holds vote for next french fry flavor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HopCat is rolling out three new flavors to go alongside their famous Cosmik Fries, and they want customers to help decide which will stick around.

Starting on Tuesday, September 3, HopCat will be serving Funnel Cake Fries, Fiesta Fries, and Shakshuka Fries at all of their locations across the country.

Customers will be able to vote on their favorite online at decidethefries.com. All voters will be eligible to win some prizes, though only three will be able to claim them.

If you would like to learn more, head to HopCat’s website for all the details.