HopCat holds vote for next french fry flavor

Posted 1:10 AM, September 1, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HopCat is rolling out three new flavors to go alongside their famous Cosmik Fries, and they want customers to help decide which will stick around.

Starting on Tuesday, September 3, HopCat will be serving Funnel Cake Fries, Fiesta Fries, and Shakshuka Fries at all of their locations across the country.

Customers will be able to vote on their favorite online at decidethefries.com. All voters will be eligible to win some prizes, though only three will be able to claim them.

If you would like to learn more, head to HopCat’s website for all the details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.