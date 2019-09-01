Ionia Public Schools closed Tuesday for bomb threat

Posted 5:51 PM, September 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12PM, September 1, 2019

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia Superintendent, Ron Wilson, announced the whole district will be closed due to a bomb threat for Tuesday, September 3rd.

Wilson posted to Facebook just after 5 p.m:

“Ionia Public’s school has been notified of a bomb threat against Ionia High School for the morning of Tuesday, September 3rd. The threat was received today by the Michigan State Police. Ionia High School will remain on lockdown until the Michigan State Police complete a search of the building Tuesday morning. Accordingly, all Ionia Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019.”

 

1 Comment

  • mike

    Hmm, you have two days to search the building before school on Tuesday..great idea to take the wait and see approach and do NOTHING until Tuesday..guess even police want their holidays off as well.

    Reply
