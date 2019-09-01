Worker indicted for shutting down company website, blocking e-mails after learning of firing

Posted 11:46 AM, September 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, September 1, 2019

LORAIN, Ohio — An information technology (IT) worker from Lorain has been indicted in federal court for allegedly taking revenge on his employer.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Austyn Keaton learned of his pending termination after gaining access to the finance director’s e-mail.

In response, prosecutors said he shut down the company’s website, blocked e-mails and took other unauthorized action.

Keaton was charged with one count of damaging protected computers.

Multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, including the FBI, Elyria Police Department, and Avon Police Department.

