Rain and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday leading to a sunny Labor Day

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will start off seeing some scattered light rain showers and mostly cloudy skies. We will dry out for the second half of the day holding on to just an isolated chance for a shower or tow. Some sunshine can be seen even with the cloud cover hanging on throughout the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler only reaching the lower 70s.

Tomorrow for Labor Day we plan on seeing a beautiful day to round out this holiday weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures pushing towards 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to Tuesday we will all have to stay weather aware through the afternoon and evening. As a front will move through and we build heat and humidity we can see showers and storms mostly for the second half of the day. Everyone is under a slight risk for severe storms currently giving us the potential to see damaging winds, hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out. Stay connected with us for updates in the next few days.

After that we will have cooler temperatures and dry air. We stay in the 70s for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine! Our next rain chance does not arrive until Saturday.