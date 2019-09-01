TreeRunner celebrates Labor Day weekend with disco themed event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Get groovy in the trees this labor day weekend at TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids.

The park is hosting a special disco themed event for all adventure seekers.

The event will feature disco balls, disco lights, disco music and more on Saturday from 6p.m. to 9p.m.

The park offers tree obstacle courses for every skill level, including; junior, beginner, intermediate, medium and advanced.

So come climb in the trees and get groovy this holiday weekend!

