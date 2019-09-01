TreeRunner celebrates Labor Day weekend with disco themed event

Posted 12:15 PM, September 1, 2019, by

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Get groovy in the trees this labor day weekend at TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids.

The park is hosting a special disco themed event for all adventure seekers.

The event will feature disco balls, disco lights, disco music and more on Saturday from 6p.m. to 9p.m.

The park offers tree obstacle courses for every skill level, including; junior, beginner, intermediate, medium and advanced.

So come climb in the trees and get groovy this holiday weekend!

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.