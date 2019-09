GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A two car crash along E Beltline near Bradford St NE caused a power outage early Sunday morning.

Multiple first responders arrived on scene just before 5 a.m., including consumers energy. Workers were able to restore the power about an hour later.

At least one of the drivers involved in the crash took a PBT test, however police are still investigating if alcohol was a factor.

No one was injured in the crash.