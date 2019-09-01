“Up north” jerky store a total loss after fire

DUBLIN, MICH. — A northern Michigan staple is gone after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews arrived around 4 a.m. Saturday to find the iconic Dublin General Store on fire. Upwards of fourteen hours later, nine crews had been involved in knocking down the fire.

The building is a total loss. Difficulties in fighting the fire start with the metal roof which made it impossible to fight from above.

A portion of the building is blocked off for fire investigators to look into on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It’s devastating news for people across the state of Michigan. Dublin General Store has been an “up north” staple since it’s opening in 1936.

“They are part of the community, staple, everyone comes here to see their smiling faces,” Deb Paradowski said.

People from far and wide came to see the damage with their own eyes, telling FOX 17 it’s more than a store.

“No it’s not [just a store], it’s family, it’s a staple to the community,” Mark Paradowski said.

The owners of the Dublin General Store say they plan to rebuild.