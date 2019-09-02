Detroit-area man drowns at Muskegon Co. campground

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Detroit area man drown over the weekend while camping in Muskegon County.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s office says they were called to the White River Campground on Fruitvale Road about 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a water emergency. A witness told deputies that Pawel Marek Kuras, 37, of Clinton Township, was walking away from a campsite when he lost his balance and fell in the White River. The witness told deputies that Kuras surfaced briefly and then went back under water.

Firefighters found Kuras at about 3:15 a.m. They attempted to revive him but were not successful.

Deputies say Kuras was camping with his family. They say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.