Firefighter suicide prevention training in Wyoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- A group of West Michigan firefighters are taking part in a training that will help first responders with suicide prevention.

B-Side F.O.O.L.S., or the Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society, is a West Michigan based group established in 2014, made up of firefighters from all over the area.

The training will include a speech from Silouan Green on September 7, 2019 from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. at Wyoming Senior Center, 2380 De Hoop Avenue in Wyoming.

The topics of the day will be Peer Support, Resiliency, and Suicide Prevention for the first half of the day, and Proactive Leadership for the second half of the day.

This training is geared towards Law Enforcement, EMS, Fire, Hospital staff, etc but all are welcome to attend.