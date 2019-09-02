Ionia girl selling lemonade for literacy

Posted 6:25 AM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09AM, September 2, 2019

IONIA CO., Mich. -- A 6-year-old's lemonade stand gaining the attention of state senators.

Adelin Rice loves to read so it was no question that all the money she raised from her lemonade sales would go straight to one of her favorite places, the Ionia County Library

Rice received a state tribute on behalf of Lowell Representative Thomas Albert of Michigan's 86th District and State Senator John Bizon of Battle Creek for her good deed.

“I just really like helping our community,” says Rice.

In total Rice raised and donated $90.89 and the library was able to purchase a collection of new books.

The Rice family plans to do another lemonade stand next year, hopefully making it a tradition and raising even more money for the library.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.