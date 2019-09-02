Ionia girl selling lemonade for literacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA CO., Mich. -- A 6-year-old's lemonade stand gaining the attention of state senators.

Adelin Rice loves to read so it was no question that all the money she raised from her lemonade sales would go straight to one of her favorite places, the Ionia County Library.

Rice received a state tribute on behalf of Lowell Representative Thomas Albert of Michigan's 86th District and State Senator John Bizon of Battle Creek for her good deed.

“I just really like helping our community,” says Rice.

In total Rice raised and donated $90.89 and the library was able to purchase a collection of new books.

The Rice family plans to do another lemonade stand next year, hopefully making it a tradition and raising even more money for the library.