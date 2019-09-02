× Man riding on tailgate killed after driver’s sandal gets stuck

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Mason County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a man Sunday night.

It happened on Young Road east of Landon Road in Branch Township of Mason County.

The driver told deputies his sandal got stuck on the gas pedal and caused a man who was riding on his tailgate to fall off and into the roadway, striking his head on the pavement.

The man died from his injuries at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies say he was one of several persons riding in the bed of the truck and one of three riding in the tailgate.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Speed appears to have played a role in the crash and alcohol does not.