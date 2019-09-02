× Search continues for Montcalm Co. man accused of beating his wife

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Montcalm County man is still on the run after police say he assaulted his wife over the weekend and threatened to kill her.

Erik Kramer, 45, allegedly hit his wife with a revolver before taking off from his home in Sidney Township on Carlson Road. Michigan State Police say that he pointed the gun at his wife’s head at about 2:00 a.m., telling her that either she was going to die or he was.

Police say that Kramer allegedly dragged his wife outside after pointing the gun at her and pistol whipped her. She was able to get into her car and drive away. Kramer also got into his car at that time but hasn’t been seen since.

Police say they Kramer may have left Michigan, but they are searching locally as well. Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at (989) 352-8444. He is believed to be driving a white, 2014 Toyota Corolla with a Georgia license plate.

Kramer has a criminal record in Michigan dating back to 1992, with convictions ranging from fraud to theft to drunk driving.