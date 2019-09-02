Thousands join in annual walk across Mackinac Bridge

Posted 12:42 PM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, September 2, 2019

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Light rain let up as thousands of people started the 62nd Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined those walkers crossing the nearly 5-mile (8-kilometer) long bridge that links Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and crosses the Straits of Mackinac, which connects lakes Huron and Michigan.

Many people waiting in the pre-dawn darkness wore ponchos in rainfall that gave way to some sunshine as the walk started at 7 a.m. Monday.

Local organizers expected 20,000 to 30,000 people to make the trek between Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.

Cindi Feldwisch of New Mexico tells WWTV/WWUP-TV that traveling to Michigan for the bridge walk was a “bucket list” journey.

