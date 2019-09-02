FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Three injured in chain-reaction motorcycle crash

Posted 8:29 PM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30PM, September 2, 2019

CROCKERY TWP. Mich. — Police believe speed played a part in a motorcycle crash that injured 3 people.

Just before 6 p.m. on Labor Day a 30 year-old Cedar Springs man lost control of a 2002 Harley Davidson as he was exiting I-96. His motorcycle was struck by a 2011 Harley Davidson driven by a 28 year-old Marne man.

The Cedar Springs man hit the guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle. The passenger of the second motorcycle, a 24 year-old woman, was thrown from that bike.

Both passengers of the 2011 Harley Davidson were injured, but chose not to go to the hospital for care.

The Cedar Springs man was taken to Hackley Hospital and is in critical condition.

Everyone involved were wearing helmets. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 17 this crash is still under investigation.

 

