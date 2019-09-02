FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Tigers minor leaguer Numata dies after skateboard accident

Posted 4:53 PM, September 2, 2019, by

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata has died days after being injured in a skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania. He was 27.

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 21: Chace Numata #78 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2018 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Numata’s family and the team announced the death on Monday.

Numata, who was playing for Double-A Erie, was found unresponsive Friday morning by police in the northwestern Pennsylvania city.

GoErie.com reported that police found Numata on the ground, bleeding from the head. Surveillance video was reviewed, and police Capt. Rick Lorah said no vehicles were involved.

Numata was in his first season in the Detroit organization. He batted a combined .244 with four home runs and 28 RBIs with Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

Numata began his pro career in 2010 in the Philadelphia system. He also played in the New York Yankees’ organization.

