True freshman Charbonnet impresses in Michigan debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- There were several questions being asked about Michigan's backfield going into the 2019 season after Karan Higdon declared for the NFL and Chris Evans' ongoing academic issues. However, on Saturday night, true freshman Zach Charbonnet showed flashes of why several recruiting experts and fans were so high on him. The 6'2", 220-pound back out of California carried the ball eight times for 90 yards and impressed head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"Throughout training camp, [Zach] was performing at the highest level, he was number one on the depth chart when we finally made it," Harbaugh said. "I thought he played really well, in protection, seeing the holes, making the cuts, protecting the ball, looked like a very experienced back out there to me."