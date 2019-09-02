× Tuesday Lake Michigan hazards

WEST MICHIGAN — While we have the threat of some strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and early evening, we’ll also have a wind field that will generate some significant hazards on the big lake.

Winds are expected to ramp up by the afternoon from the southwest at about 15 to 30 knots with higher gusts. That means the south side of piers/jetties will not be safe, and frankly, waves will likely be topping the structures, so stay off them. The National Weather Service has posted a GALE WATCH for Tuesday. That means mariners/boaters are not safe with waves running 3 to 6 feet in the morning, and building 6 to 10 feet in the afternoon from Holland northward.

All of central and southern lower Michigan is in a SLIGHT RISK of strong to severe storms, especially Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Primary threats (as indicated in the graphics below) include golfball size hail 1.75″ or larger, 75 to 80 mph straight line or downburst winds, and isolated tornados. The best threat will likely be from Grand Rapids to the south and east.

The system responsible will be tracking through the Great Lakes and will depart by Tuesday night. Look for cooler, drier weather for Wednesday and Thursday.