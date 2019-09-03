× 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Wyoming stabbing

WYOMING, Mich. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a stabbing Tuesday night in Wyoming.

The incident happened around 10:22 p.m. on Porter Street near Meyer and Camden avenues.

Upon arrival, officers found two people who had been stabbed. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police couldn’t immediately specify what led up to the stabbing or provide any information on a suspect.

More information will be provided as it is made available.