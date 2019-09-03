× Authorities seek tips to ID shoplifting suspect

(FOX 17) — Investigators are seeking tips to identify a person who allegedly stole from a Kent County business.

Authorities say the suspect was approached by an employee who thought he had a stolen hard drive, flashlight and tools at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. He then ran away after he was confronted.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.