Coldwater man arrested after report of shots fired

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Coldwater man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly firing a pistol in an alley.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the downtown area on a report of shots fired. While officers were arriving to the scene, the suspect’s vehicle left the area and didn’t comply with attempts to pull it over.

Officers eventually located the truck and arrested 24-year-old Joseph Dunn when he got home.

Inside the truck, police found the frame of a Glock pistol, a loaded magazine and ammunition. A slide assembly was removed from the gun and may have been thrown out the window while he was trying to get away from police.

Police say Dunn’s route of travel was east on Chicago Street from Clay Street, north on Sprague Street to Hall Street. He then went west on Hull Street to Morse Street before finishing on Hayton Avenue.

Anyone who comes across the gun’s slide is asked to not touch it and call 911.

Police said intoxicants are believed to be involved.