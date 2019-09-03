Consumers Energy preparing for Tuesday storms, outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Consumers Energy is monitoring approaching storms, which could result in high winds and power outages beginning Tuesday morning across the state.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible with these storms, and several rounds are possible throughout the day. We encourage the media to visit the Consumers Energy Outage Center for the latest on storm restoration times, tips on what customers can do before, during and after a storm and how customers can sign up for free outage alerts.

The public is reminded of these critical safety tips: