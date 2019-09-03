Enjoy a day of free fun at the 46th annual Eastown Streetfair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Eastown Community is getting ready to host a day of fun, and they're inviting everybody to their 46th annual Eastown Streetfair this Saturday.

The streetfair will have over 100 booths that feature art, crafts, food, music, and so much more throughout the Eastown neighborhood. Plus it's all free from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.!

The outdoor festival will take place along Wealthy Street between Giddings Avenue and Lake Drive and the first block of Ethel Avenue.

To get a complete list of events, visit the event Facebook page.

