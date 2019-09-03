FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Enjoy a day of free fun at the 46th annual Eastown Streetfair

Posted 11:46 AM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, September 3, 2019

The Eastown Community is getting ready to host a day of fun, and they're inviting everybody to their 46th annual Eastown Streetfair this Saturday.

The streetfair will have over 100 booths that feature art, crafts, food, music, and so much more throughout the Eastown neighborhood. Plus it's all free from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.!

The outdoor festival will take place along Wealthy Street between Giddings Avenue and Lake Drive and the first block of Ethel Avenue.

To get a complete list of events, visit the event Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.