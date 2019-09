KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A charity hockey tournament later this month will benefit those in the community living with ALS.

The tournament will be September 20 – 22 at the Wings West facility in Kalamazoo. Proceeds will go to the MyTurn Project Fund through the Susan Mast ALS Foundation.

The tournament is USA sanctioned and will include a variety of skill levels. Teams will play a minimum of three games and a maximum of four.

