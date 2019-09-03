Holland woman with MS walks without aid for the first time in 5 years

Posted 9:47 PM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49PM, September 3, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich. — A woman who once was confined to a wheelchair is now walking again.

Stella Reeves was diagnosed 30 years ago years ago with multiple sclerosis, which causes muscle weakness, fatigue and loss of balance. It is considered a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.

“I can remember never being able to turn in bed,” she said.

In March, Reeves’ family convinced her to try CrossFit. She began taking classes at CrossFit Lake Effect in Holland.

“She said, ‘Hey, I want to try this,'” said Reeves’ coach, Rachel Elery. “I said, ‘Let’s do it. This is awesome.'”

Over the months, Elery began working with Reeves twice a week at the gym. She designed modified exercises for Reeves.

“I wanted to create an experience for her that she felt included in and it didn’t limit her at all,” said Elery.

Two weeks ago, Reeves walked for the first time without her walking sticks and without help in five years. Her husband had encouraged her to try walking across the gym floor by herself.

“That was huge just because I know how hard she works, and she is so fearless,” said Elery.

Reeves says doing CrossFit and changing her exercise has returned her liberty and livelihood in a new way.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.