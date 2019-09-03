Ionia schools to reopen Wednesday after threat

IONIA, Mich. – School will resume Wednesday at Ionia High School after a bomb threat over the weekend.

School officials say that Michigan State Police K-9 units and local police did a complete search Tuesday and found no signs of a bomb or any other dangerous materials. School was closed Tuesday due to a tip received by Michigan State Police on Sunday that a bomb had been placed in a locker.

School officials say they are working with police to determine the source of the anonymous tip.