Learn latest trends about health and wellness at “Healthy Trends, Smart Choices”

We've heard about those take-at-home DNA tests that explain your heritage, but what does that really say about how? How accurate are they and what are some of the trends into finding all of the puzzle pieces that make us, us?

Dr. Barb DePree of Holland Hospital's High-Risk Breast Clinic and Lakeshores Health Parents, talks about an upcoming event that will explain all these questions.

"Healthy Trends, Smart Choices" will have health care professionals like Dr. DePree discussing the latest health and wellness trends, and the challenges that come with each.

The event will have the latest news on cancer genetics, diet trends, eating right for a lifetime of good health, and a chance to browse the exclusive health market.

Food, wine, desserts, and special gifts will also be included.

Not only will it be a night of information and fun, but the registration fee will go directly to the Holland Hospital Breast Care Fund and provide screening and diagnostic mammograms for women in the community.

The event will take place Thursday, September 12 from 5 to 8 p.m at the Holland Civic Center.

To register, visit hollandhospital.org/womensevent.