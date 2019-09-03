× Longtime WZZM anchor Lee Van Ameyde dies at 66

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Longtime WZZM anchor Lee Van Ameyde has died at the age of 66.

His obituary says he died suddenly on Friday after several years of dealing with diabetes and kidney disease.

Van Ameyde was an award winning journalist at WZZM for 40 years after beginning his broadcasting career in Ann Arbor, Flint and Detroit. He earned numerous awards for crime reporting, investigative work and political stories during his career.

An open memorial will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 26 at Metcalf and Jonkhoff Funeral Home at 4291 Cascade Rd. in Grand Rapids.

A GoFundMe has been created to assist his family with funeral expenses.

Our condolences are with Van Ameyde’s family and our colleagues and friends at WZZM.