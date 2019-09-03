FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Michigan couple arrested for burglary 3 years after $500K lottery win

Posted 2:13 PM, September 3, 2019, by

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple who won $500,000 on a state lottery scratch-off ticket in 2016 has been charged in a string of burglaries.

MLive.com reports that 29-year-old Mitchell Arnswald and 28-year-old Stephanie Harvell were arraigned Friday on home invasion and possession of burglary tools charges. They are each being held on $50,000 cash bonds.

They were arrested Thursday following a burglary in Merritt Township, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the couple is suspected in burglaries in five counties spanning two months.

Court records show neither has an attorney.

Harvell said in a 2016 Michigan Lottery news release that she and her husband were living paycheck to paycheck before she bought the winning $5 “Hot Ticket” from a Bay City gas station.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.