FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

New bridal store in Zeeland allows same day purchases

Posted 8:39 AM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, September 3, 2019

ZEELAND, Mich. -- There is a new bridal store in West Michigan celebrating with a soft opening Tuesday.

Annie Lane Bridal, 152 E Main Avenue, opens in downtown Zeeland on Monday, September 9.

The vision is to have brides pick out their dream wedding dress effortlessly. They can pick their dress, purchase and bring it home all in one day. No ordering or waiting months for the dress to come in.

The owner, Annie Hamstra, started the business a few years back in our basement as charity and she is finally making her dreams turn into reality.

The store carries new, name brand wedding dresses, gently used and freshly cleaned wedding dresses, Mother of the bride, quinceanera, homecoming and even prom along with accessories to complete the look.

Our Alyssa Hearin got a sneak peak inside.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.