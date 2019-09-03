New bridal store in Zeeland allows same day purchases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- There is a new bridal store in West Michigan celebrating with a soft opening Tuesday.

Annie Lane Bridal, 152 E Main Avenue, opens in downtown Zeeland on Monday, September 9.

The vision is to have brides pick out their dream wedding dress effortlessly. They can pick their dress, purchase and bring it home all in one day. No ordering or waiting months for the dress to come in.

The owner, Annie Hamstra, started the business a few years back in our basement as charity and she is finally making her dreams turn into reality.

The store carries new, name brand wedding dresses, gently used and freshly cleaned wedding dresses, Mother of the bride, quinceanera, homecoming and even prom along with accessories to complete the look.

Our Alyssa Hearin got a sneak peak inside.