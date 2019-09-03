Play Yahtzee to raise money for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are many ways to support Gilda's Club Grand Rapids throughout the year, and the need for support doesn't go away. Supporting such an organization is as easy as throwing a set of dice at the upcoming Yahtzee Tournament.

The tournament is a great chance for teams and families to enjoy a fun game and raise money for Gilda's Club's grief and cancer emotional health support program.

The event honors Ruth Larabel, a member of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids who died in 2017. Yahtzee was her favorite game, so the Yahtzee tournament is a way to honor Ruth and raise funds for Gilda’s Club.

The tournament will take place on September 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Entrance into the tournament costs $20. All proceeds go to Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids.

To reserve tickets, call (616)-453-8300.