Police searching for suspect in convenience store robbery

Posted 9:59 PM, September 3, 2019, by

File photo

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store Tuesday night in Holland.

It happened at the Columbia One Stop located at 405 Columbia Ave. Investigators said a man entered the store, reached behind the counter and grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the register.

Police have conducted a K-9 search, but weren’t able to find him.

He is described as a man in his mid-30s to early-40s who is bald with a black beard. The man was wearing a white striped polo and gray pants.

A weapon wasn’t used and there weren’t any injuries.

