Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall retires

DETROIT (FOX 2 DETROIT) – Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall announced his retirement Tuesday following 15 NHL seasons for the Wings.

Kronwall, 38, was originally drafted by Detroit 29th overall in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. During his 953 games played, the Swede put up 83 goals and 349 assists. Last season, the veteran had three goals and 24 assists in 79 games. He was also part of the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008 and was a member of Team Sweden who won the gold medal in 2006 at the Olympics.

Kronwall will now join General Manager Steve Yzerman in the front office as the Advisor to the General Manager.