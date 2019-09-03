FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall retires

Posted 1:25 PM, September 3, 2019, by

DETROIT (FOX 2 DETROIT) – Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall announced his retirement Tuesday following 15 NHL seasons for the Wings.

Kronwall, 38, was originally drafted by Detroit 29th overall in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. During his 953 games played, the Swede put up 83 goals and 349 assists. Last season, the veteran had three goals and 24 assists in 79 games. He was also part of the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008 and was a member of Team Sweden who won the gold medal in 2006 at the Olympics.

Kronwall will now join General Manager Steve Yzerman in the front office as the Advisor to the General Manager.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.