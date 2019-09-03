× Suspects in Portland shooting arraigned

IONIA, Mich. — Four people have been charged for their alleged involvement with a shooting Monday night in Portland.

All four suspects — Mason Pfeiffer, Ricardo Martinez-Cruz, Samuel Johnson and Diego Bowerman — are facing charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery, felony firearm and carrying a firearm with unlawful intent.

Investigators say a group of people agreed to meet at Bogue Flats Recreation Area on Monday as retaliation from a fight Sunday night. At some point during Monday’s altercation, investigators say 16-year-old Pfeiffer shot 18-year-old Kaiden Claflin, who was taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors say all four are facing the same charges because all knew what was about to happen. Pfeiffer is being charged as an adult in the case.

They face a maximum sentence of life in prison.