FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Upcoming events at Kellogg Bird Sanctuary

Posted 9:17 AM, September 3, 2019, by

AUGUSTA, Mich. -- If you love birds, it's a good time to check out the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary in Augusta.

We we're joined in studio to talk more about discounts on admission on Groupon.

The W. K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary was created in 1927 with waterfowl as a high priority. Breeding of waterfowl was crucial to re-establishing populations of game birds. In particular, the Sanctuary was instrumental with assisting in the repopulation of Canada Geese and Trumpeter Swans, though other waterfowl played, and still play, an important role in the ecosystem.

For more information, visit here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.