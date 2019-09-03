Upcoming events at Kellogg Bird Sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUGUSTA, Mich. -- If you love birds, it's a good time to check out the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary in Augusta.

We we're joined in studio to talk more about discounts on admission on Groupon.

The W. K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary was created in 1927 with waterfowl as a high priority. Breeding of waterfowl was crucial to re-establishing populations of game birds. In particular, the Sanctuary was instrumental with assisting in the repopulation of Canada Geese and Trumpeter Swans, though other waterfowl played, and still play, an important role in the ecosystem.

For more information, visit here.