Visitation and funeral this week for Saranac football player

SARANAC, Mich. -- Loved ones and community members will gather Tuesday at a visitation for a young student athlete who died after collapsing during football practice.

Visitation for 12-year-old Skylar Lasby is planned Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. at Saranac Community Church.

Services will be at the Saranac High School Auditorium Wednesday at 4 p.m.

You'll remember Lasby died from cardiac arrest due to an irregular heartbeat last week after collapsing on the football field and being flown by AeroMed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Skylar’s family says he enjoyed playing football, fishing and camping and was an avid U of M fan.

