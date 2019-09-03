FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Visitation and funeral this week for Saranac football player

Posted 8:22 AM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55AM, September 3, 2019

SARANAC, Mich. -- Loved ones and community members will gather Tuesday at a visitation for a young student athlete who died after collapsing during football practice. 

Visitation for 12-year-old Skylar Lasby is planned Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. at Saranac Community Church.

Services will be at the Saranac High School Auditorium Wednesday at 4 p.m.

You'll remember Lasby died from cardiac arrest due to an irregular heartbeat last week after collapsing on the football field and being flown by AeroMed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Skylar’s family says he enjoyed playing football, fishing and camping and was an avid U of M fan.

If you want to help his family with funeral expenses, click here.

