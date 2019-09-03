× Where water meets the road on Muskegon lakeshore

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A group of people in Muskegon are choosing to make the most out of sometimes dangerous storms that come through West Michigan.

In fact, they probably aren’t too happy with FOX 17 for giving away a local secret — a place where Lake Michigan shines.

It’s Beach Street. Specifically the spot behind the water filtration plant, where you can park your car on the road, and on a “good” day, watch the waves crash onto your car.

It’s a local favorite for people like Carol Tharp who go there every day.

“It’s just exciting. You never know what you’re going to find out here,” she said.

She comes with a book and no real plans. For her, this is her happy place.

“You’d think it would wash your car. But the waves have so much sand in them,” Tharp said.

And it’s not just her happy place.

On a stormy day, it’s hard to find a spot to watch the waves.

“Michigan weather people pick on it, but we don’t get the tornadoes. We don’t get the earthquakes. It’s just so gorgeous,” wave-watcher James Young said.

On Beach Street, the greatest things, are really the little things.

“There’s nothing really like it,” James Young said.

Of course, the waves will die down after the storms pass.

If you’re planning on checking things out, definitely use your common sense. If things get crazy and the waves are really big, it might not be the best idea to check things out at that time.

FOX 17 was there in early evening before the rain hit.