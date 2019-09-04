× 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Ionia Co. crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital after a crash Wednesday near Saranac, dispatchers say.

The crash happened around 5:55 p.m. near the intersection of Peck Lake and Morrison Lake roads in Boston Township, about two miles south of Saranac.

Dispatchers said one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash, but didn’t specify if the person who died was inside that vehicle. The other person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

More information will be provided when it is made available.