Chicago police escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school

CHICAGO — Dozens of Chicago police officers escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school.

In a video posted on CPD social media, Maddy Marmolejo, along with her mother and sister, walked into school Tuesday at Morgan Park Academy.  It was raining, so some officers held an umbrella for them. The rest saluted the family as they walked to the door.

Maddy's father, Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, was one of two officers who were struck and killed by a train while on a call last December.

