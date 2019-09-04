City announces road closures for downtown construction project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A downtown hotel construction project will be forcing some road closures in coming weeks.

The City of Grand Rapids announced Wednesday road closures will be needed while crews build the 13-story Residence Inn by Marriott at 10 Ionia NW.

Map from City of Grand Rapids

People coming to the September 19 Miranda Lambert concert and the October 1 Shinedown concert, both at the Van Andel Arena, should follow posted detours. Concert goers are encourage to park in the McConnell Ionia lot at 36 McConnell SW, the Area 7 lot off Scribner NW or the Area 9 lot off of Seward and use the DASH bus.

For more details, click here.

Closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday, September 9 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12:

  • Eastbound Fulton Street West
  • Southbound Ionia Avenue SW

Closed from 7:00 a.m. Friday, September 13 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21:

  • Westbound Fulton Street East

Closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday, September 23 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26:

  • Eastbound Fulton Street West
  • Ionia Avenue NW

Closed from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 4:

  • Ionia Avenue NW and Louis Street NW

Closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday, September 30 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15:

  • Commerce Avenue SW and Fulton Street West

 

