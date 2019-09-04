Couple gets probation after 178 cats removed from home

Posted 7:17 PM, September 4, 2019, by

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A couple has been sentenced to three years’ probation after 178 cats were removed earlier this year from a suburban Detroit home.

WJBK-TV reports that Jonathan and Jennifer Klein also were ordered Wednesday to pay more than $4,400 in restitution. They were charged in June with abandonment or cruelty to animals.

The animals were found in April after an Oakland County animal control officer went to a home in West Bloomfield Township to perform a welfare check on cats there.

Many of the cats that were removed from the house had health issues including upper respiratory infections, fleas, skin infections, ear mites and malnutrition.

At least 60 of the cats had to be euthanized because of severe illness or aggression.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.