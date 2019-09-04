Grand Haven Animal Hospital ending only after-hours urgent care program in area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Animal Hospital is ending its after-hours urgent care program.

It was the only program of its kind in the area, but after three months of trying it out the staff says they just don't have the people or the space to continue.

Providing the care cost them money and staffing, and workers there say the patients weren't willing to pay the high price for what they were providing.

"We had a lot of negative feedback that maybe prices were too high, 'why do I have to pay this amount of money for my pet to be seen?' not realizing that we're a very small staff," said Ruth Kuyers, Grand Haven Animal Hospital vet technician.

"There was days where I'd be here from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and from probably 8 to 11 nothing walks through the door," said Kuyers.

The hospital is closing up urgent care shop, which concerns some pet owners in the community.

"Honestly it might make me a little nervous any time Jerry, Jerry right here, starts acting sick I mean you have to kind of think ahead a little bit more," said Lauren Vesbit, a Grand Haven Animal Hospital customer.

The closure means more people will need to be prepared to travel to Grand Rapids in an emergency, an adjustment the staff says they hope their customers will get used to.

"It's gonna be a little bit of a change and certainly keeping in mind just to try to keep calm obviously as you're driving to Grand Rapids with your sick pet but they're ready for you and they'll take good care of you," Kuyers said.

The two locations the Grand Haven Animal Hospital is referring customers seeking urgent care include the Animal Emergency Hospital and BluePearl Pet Hospital, both are in Grand Rapids.

You can find up-to-date hours for the Grand Haven Animal Hospital here.