Kick-off the fall season with fun events at Soaring Eagle Resorts

School is back in session, and Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel wants to make the transition as painless as possible with a fun weekend of activities. This Friday and Saturday, hang out and make a variety of school-themed crafts like a paper backpack and a crayon handprint. There'll be a school supply scavenger hunt too. Plus people can watch "High School Musical" and "Monsters University" to wrap up the evening.

Starting September 29, families can now book the Fall Family Tailgate Special. Rooms start at $149 per night, Sunday through Thursday and weekend rates are also available. This special includes waterpark passes, a family serving of chicken tenders, family pizza pull-apart platter, non-alcoholic beverages and a commemorative souvenir football for practicing your game.

Spooktacular Weekends are back at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel this October. All month long there will be a lollipop pumpkin pull, guessing games, poke a pumpkin, crafts, activities and lots of contests. If you want to enjoy a full weekend of events in October, make sure to book your room now by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Music duo Florida Georgia Line just added to the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Outdoor Concert Lineup with special guests Chris Lane. They'll take the stage on Sunday, September 8. Their song "Simple" is surging on the country charts, as the lead single off their anticipated fourth studio album. Also, the kings of collaborations are shattering records with three times platinum-certified number one meant to be with Bebe Rexha. Tickets start at $43.

They're making a comeback around the world and they can't wait to hit the road once again. Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour will be at Soaring Eagle Casino on October 5. The American rock band formed in 1977 in Los Angeles. They are widely known for the top hits "Hold the Line", "Rosanna", and "Africa". The band has released 17 studio albums and has sold over 40 million worldwide. They've been honored with several Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant are hitting the stage on October 11.

Johnny Gill has altered the sound of R & B music for over three decades with a signature sound that pairs superior singing with extraordinary showmanship. He’s brought classics to the world like “My My My” “Where Do We Go From Here” and “Perfect Combination”.

Ralph Tresvant is a shining star that has been captivating audiences for over 25 years as a solo artist, actor, entertainer, writer, producer and legendary frontman of the supergroup New Edition. Ralph has continually had chart-topping successes since he first emerged on the scene, Ralph’s defining voice has been solely responsible for hits like" Candy Girl", "Money Can’t Buy You Love", and "Sensitivity."

For those of you who are huge fans of a cappella, one of the most popular a cappella groups returns to Soaring Eagle on November 30. Straight No Chaser is the real deal! The captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices come together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense, and with a sense of humor. It's truly a unique musical act you won't want to miss.

Experience the Music of Queen like never before! "We Will Rock You: The Musical" is coming to the Soaring Eagle Entertainment stage on November 23. "We Will Rock You" features more than 20 hit Queen songs as it tells the story of two revolutionaries as they try to save Rock in a post-apocalyptic world. Classic hits include "Killer Queen", "We Will Rock You", and of course, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

It's never too late to celebrate a birthday! At Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel customers can add-on Birthday Packages. For just $19 you can add-on a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a special card from Gizi. For just $75, get a t-shirt, balloons, a bag of candy, half-sheet cake, and a special visit from Gizi. Call (989)-817-4825 to add a room birthday package to your stay.

If you love to golf, head to Glow Golf at Waabooz Run Golf Course on September 13. For just $50 a pair, golfers will get 9 holes with a cart, one glow golf ball, and one glow golf necklace. Space is limited for this event so call (989)-817-4802 or visit their pro shop to sign up.