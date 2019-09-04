Mark Lavengood- “Wake Up”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An intimate place to take in some tunes while appreciating a cultural experience is opening up in Grand Rapids. Mark Lavengood, along with a long list of other performers, are making their way to the hottest new music venue in West Michigan, the Listening Room.

Mark Lavengood stopped by the West Michigan Soundstage to perform one of their latest releases, "Wake Up."

Mark Lavengood and Earth Radio will be performing at the Listening Room on November 22.

The Listening Room is located at 123 Ionia Avenue South West.

To learn more information, visit listeningroomgr.com.