Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 4

1. Hurricane Dorian has brought Category 5 storms with winds nearing 200 miles per hour to the Bahamas over the weekend, causing massive destruction and displacing hundreds of people. But one Michigan native shared a different view of the storm over the weekend too.

NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Kock posted several photos of Hurricane Dorian from space on Monday. The collection of images show the eye of the storm circling over the Atlantic Ocean and making landfall.

Koch is scheduled to remain in orbit until February 2020. She's expected to set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with an exected total of 328 days in space.

2. If you've ever dreamed about being a pro-hockey player, now's your chance to make that dream a reality. The Battle Creek Rumble Bees are hosting open tryouts this week.

The Rumble Bees are offering at least three contracts to prospective players. They'll have practice and games between Thursday and Sunday at The Rink Battle Creek.

For hockey fans, season memberships are on sale now.

Learn more by visiting the team's website.

3. Have personal documents that need to be shredded? Lake Michigan Credit Union can help with that.

This Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. members and non-members can bring up to six boxes of sensitive or personal documents to the LMCU Corporate office in Grand Rapids. They'll shred and dispose of them for free!

They'll also dispose of any old computer hard drives, as long as they've been removed from the computer.

4. Fido enjoys a great tale, too! The Vancouver Public Library in Canada is announcing plans to launch a Canine Library.

The program is designed to bring people who don't own dogs together with those who do.

Non-dog owners will get to check out a dog and read to it, taking breaks to bond with the dog and its owner.

Library officials say the idea for this activity stems from a pre-existing program where children get to practice reading out loud to a therapy dog.

5. School's in session and Halloween is right around the corner! Start celebrating with these haunted gingerbread house kits.

Fall in love with the spooky season and decorate your own haunted mansion, moonlit cottage, or spooky graveyard.

The kits give a fun Halloween twist to the classic holiday tradition of decorating extravagant and colorful gingerbread houses.

Each set features pre-baked chocolate cookies, colored icing, and decorative sprinkles.

Coming as a part of Target's Hyde and Eek collection, each kit is under $10.