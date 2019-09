× MSP searching for stolen truck in Branch Co.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a stolen pickup truck in Branch County.

The black 2013 Ford F-150 was taken between 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday from a home on Quimby Road near Bella Vista Golf Course.

The truck has a Utah Utes emblem on the rear window and license plate No. DQF9635.

Anyone with information on the truck or its location is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.