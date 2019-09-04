Officials: Student brought gun to South Haven middle school

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – South Haven Police are investigating an incident where a student allegedly took a gun to the Baseline Middle School Wednesday.
Officials from the school say that students told the assistant principal that another student was in possession of a gun. The principal and assistant principal isolated the student in question and were able to confiscate the gun. They then called police.
No one was hurt and no shots were fired. Police are investigating the incident.
Officials say that the students did the right thing in informing school staff.
We’ll have more details if they become available. Below is the notice sent to parents Wednesday.
Sadly, we have the need to communicate an incident to our school families that took place at Baseline Middle School today. It was reported to the school assistant principal that a student was in possession of a gun. The principal and assistant principal promptly responded by isolating the student and securing the weapon. Police were called to the school and the incident is currently under investigation by the South Haven Police Department. While an incident of this nature is one we hope to never be faced with, we are thankful that our students did the right thing by reporting the information to a trusted adult. The safety of the kids in our care is always at the forefront of our minds and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure our students have a safe place to learn.