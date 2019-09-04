Officials: Student brought gun to South Haven middle school

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – South Haven Police are investigating an incident where a student allegedly took a gun to the Baseline Middle School Wednesday.

Officials from the school say that students told the assistant principal that another student was in possession of a gun. The principal and assistant principal isolated the student in question and were able to confiscate the gun. They then called police.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired. Police are investigating the incident.

Officials say that the students did the right thing in informing school staff.

We’ll have more details if they become available. Below is the notice sent to parents Wednesday.