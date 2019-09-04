Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. -- A West Michigan organization is on a mission to prevent and raise awareness for suicide.

Suicide Prevention and Awareness of Calhoun County (SPACC) provides suicide awareness and prevention information to school-aged youth, young adults and veterans by partnering with community members and organizations through fundraisers, donations and volunteer activities to lower the rate of suicide in this area and to honor those who have been lost to suicide.

The SPACC raises awareness about suicide and suicide prevention to the Calhoun County area. We do this by providing suicide awareness and prevention information to children and young adults within the Calhoun County area schools, community colleges, behavioral and mental health organizations as well as area veterans’ organizations.

The group is hosting the Ride for Awareness on Saturday, September 14 at Eagle Lodge AERIE#299 which is located at 19757 Capital Avenue NE in Battle Creek.

Tickets cost $20 a person and includes the ride and dinner. Dinner will cost you $15 if you do not take part in the ride.

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the ride kicks off at noon.

In addition to dinner,there will live music and a raffle which starts at 3 p.m.

While the SPACC does not provide counseling or advice, we can provide the following resources that are able to provide appropriate information:

· National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255 (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org)

· Mental Health Association in Michigan - (248) 647-1711

· Summit Point – 24 Hour Crisis – 1-800-632-5449

· Summit Point Youth Mobile Crisis Team – 269-441-5945

· Crisis Text Line…Text HOME to 74174

For emergency, dial 911

For other questions about upcoming activities, contact SPACC via email at spaocc1@gmail.com