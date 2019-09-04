Sweat for a cause at OUTWOD Grand Rapids

Posted 9:57 AM, September 4, 2019

WALKER, Mich. -- You can sweat for a cause at Grand Rapids first OUTWOD!

This event is to help raise funds for the OUT Foundation which supports LGBTQ athletes who want to get involved with the gym. The athlete will get a scholarship, healthy meals and more.

Proceeds will also benefit HQ Grand Rapids, a drop-in center with resources for youth experiencing homelessness.

OUTWOD Grand Rapids is being held at CrossFit 616 on September, 14th 2019. Everyone is welcome, no experience needed.

Sign up ahead of time HERE.

 

